Fitness and Weight Loss This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams

Rows are tough on their own (not to mention amazing for your biceps), but there's always room to turn up the heat.

  • Published:
This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams play

This total-body move will get you the biceps of your dreams

(Men's Health)

Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her face
Fitness and Weight Loss Is Coconut the key to weight loss?
Relationship Tips 7 young widows share how they found love again
Health Tips 6 reasons why you’re pooping a whole lot more than usual
Fitness and Weight Loss 7 Cauliflower rice combos that weigh in at 250 calories or less

And the legs to match.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Dumbbell deadlift to row: Rows are tough on their own (not to mention amazing for your biceps), but there's always room to turn up the heat. Enter, this gem of a move.

Instead of working just your arms and back, incorporating a deadlift into your row routine will show your legs some love, too. It's a time-saving toner. 

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 7 young widows share how they found love againbullet
2 Health Tips Do you have a calcium deficiency? Answer these 3 questions...bullet
3 Health Tips 6 reasons why you’re pooping a whole lot more than usualbullet

Women's Health

These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size
Lady Smarts These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are gorgeous at every size
Kim Kardashian
Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her face
Is Coconut the key to weight loss?
Fitness and Weight Loss Is Coconut the key to weight loss?
5 Things I Learned When I Meal-Prepped Every Sunday For A Month
Fitness and Weight Loss 7 Cauliflower rice combos that weigh in at 250 calories or less