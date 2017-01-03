Fitness and Weight Loss This one move’ll help you get sexy thighs AND a better butt

Talk about an old-school move—we're throwing it back to the 17th century (think: curtsying for the king)

Meet your new favorite lunge variation.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Curtsy lunge: Talk about an old-school move—we're throwing it back to the 17th century (think: curtsying for the king). But these curtsies aren't just for girls in frilly dresses. This lunge variation sculpts your inner and outer thighs while giving that booty a lift.

