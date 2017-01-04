Fitness and Weight Loss This move burns way more calories than a traditional squat

Not only will you be sculpting your legs and lifting your butt, you'll break a sweat and burn more calories. Win-win. 

  • Published:
Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Squat jacks: Everyone knows that squats are bomb for working your legs and booty, but they don't exactly get your heart racing.

This move solves that by knocking out two birds with one stone: Not only will you be sculpting your legs and lifting your butt, you'll break a sweat and burn more calories. Win-win. 

