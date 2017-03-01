Fitness and Weight Loss This lunge variation will set your legs on fire

Many are quick to dismiss the reverse lunge as an easy alternative to the forward lunge.

  • Published:
reverse lunge with pulse play

reverse lunge with pulse

(Alyssa Zolna)

Relationships and Sex 3 things your guy wants you to do in bed…but will never ask for
Fitness and Weight Loss This is the best workout for weight loss, according to science
Fitness and Weight Loss Which splurge is better for you: A glass of wine or a brownie?
Health Tips 'Biggest Loser' host Bob Harper just suffered a heart attack at the gym

In a good way.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Reverse lunge with pulse

Many are quick to dismiss the reverse lunge as an easy alternative to the forward lunge. That is certainly not the case here. By adding a pulse variation, you'll be feeling the burn real quick. Sometimes it's the smallest movements that have the greatest impact.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex 3 things your guy wants you to do in bed…but will...bullet
2 Heath Tips 6 signs you’ve got a serious problem with your stomachbullet
3 Health Tips 6 things the color of your period blood says about your...bullet

Women's Health

 
Health Tips 3 moves that soothe cramps
Hike
Fitness and Weight Loss Hike up your workout with this trail-ready training plan
Trail running
Fitness and Weight Loss A beginner's guide to trail running
Workout
Fitness and Weight Loss This is the best workout for weight loss, according to science