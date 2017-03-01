Fitness and Weight Loss This lunge variation will set your legs on fire

In a good way.

Check out Women's Health's FitGIF Friday every week for fun and challenging new moves to make your sweat sesh really count. Here's this week's exercise:

Reverse lunge with pulse

Many are quick to dismiss the reverse lunge as an easy alternative to the forward lunge. That is certainly not the case here. By adding a pulse variation, you'll be feeling the burn real quick. Sometimes it's the smallest movements that have the greatest impact.