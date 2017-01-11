Fitness and Weight Loss This 2-move workout will rev your metabolism in minutes

Not to mention it only requires one weight - dumbbell or kettlebell, making it a move you can execute in nearly any gym

  • Published:
I love the goblet squat. Like, really love it. And I’m not alone: I’ve had a number of top fitness experts tell me it’s one of the essential exercises in every one of the training programs they put together for their top athletes.

Why? Because done right, it may be one of the most effective and efficient muscle builders, thanks to the way it requires the muscle fibers throughout your body to sync up and engage.

Not to mention it only requires one weight—dumbbell or kettlebell—making it a move you can execute in nearly any gym you step into. (Can’t say the same about barbell squats.) Oh, and research has also shown that the squat burns up to three times as many calories as previously thought—making this single move one of the best body sculptors, fat burners, and metabolism boosters there is. 

When you combine that with the bodyweight skier swing, you’ll alternate between a heavy load and no load—which will make the second exercise feel easier, allowing you to push the pace and get more of an aerobic benefit. It also gives your legs a bit of a break so you’re ready to hit the next round of squats. Just give it a shot. I promise, the combo is one that will leave your lungs burning and your legs feeling like jello—in the best of ways. 

Since there’s only two moves in this superset, it also allows you to stay really focused on form. The key with the goblet squat is staying tight through your chest, shoulders, and core—the only thing you want moving are your hips and lower body. By doing that, you’ll be better able to handle heavier weights with lower risk of injury. So think “proud shoulders, tight core” with each rep. And even though you’re not swinging dumbbells in the second exercise, you still want to think about it as an explosive exercise: keeping your core tight, and really driving your hips forward and squeezing your glutes at the top of each rep. 

Add this finisher to your workouts up to three times a week, aiming to use the heaviest dumbbell you can every time. 

Women's Health

Women's Health
(Women's Health)

