Fitness and Weight Loss :  These non-Paleo foods might actually help you lose weight

Paleo, shmaleo.

You’ve probably heard at some point that the Paleo diet is great way to lose weight. But it’s also pretty intense—Paleo followers eat like cavemen, meaning if a caveman couldn’t eat it, neither can you. That means the diet is big on meat, fish, nuts, leafy greens, veggies, and seeds, and…that’s about it.

While Paleo has a huge fanbase, new research from the University of Copenhagen reveals that you may not need to go all cavewoman if you want to lose weight. In fact, the study found that people who eat a decidedly non-Paleo diet end up eating less at their next meal.

For the study, researchers had 43 young men eat three different meals that featured patties as a key element. But all patties weren’t created equal: Some were made up of beans and peas, while others were made up of veal and pork. Scientists discovered that the men who ate the veggie patties consumed 12 percent fewer calories at their next meal compared to after they consumed a meat-based meal. And, get this: They also said that it was just as tasty.

What’s up with the difference? The researchers point out that beans and peas contain protein, just like meat, but also have “significantly more” fiber than meat. Fiber takes a long time to digest, keeping your stomach full for a longer period of time. As a result, people are more likely to feel fuller, longer after having a fiber-rich meal. That leads to eating less at your next next meal.

The researchers acknowledge that this goes against what you’ve heard before—that eating a large amount of protein, like a big, juicy steak, makes you feel satisfied for a longer period of time. But, they say, veggie-based meals, especially ones that are big on beans and peas, may be a good way to lose weight over time—and eat healthier in the process.

It's worth pointing out that the study was fairly small, so it's hard to say that eating more beans and peas will definitely help you stay satisfied for longer than if you had a meat-based meal. But, if losing weight is your New Year's resolution, it can't hurt to load up on the legumes.