Fitness and Weight Loss :  These 8 questions reveal if you’re addicted to sugar

You might have a sweet tooth if…

Is your relationship with sugar pretty much fine, totally out of whack, or somewhere in between (say, "it's complicated")? Our throwback-style quiz - created with the help of registered dietician Ilyse Schapiro - will help you figure out the answer.

1. How often do you eat or drink sugary foods or beverages (including ones made with no-calorie sweeteners)?

A) Once or twice a month, at most. I'm not big on sweets.

B) I'll have dessert a couple of times per week, but I rarely drink regular or diet soda.

C) Pretty much every day.



2. What's your typical breakfast like?

A) Scrambled eggs with vegetables, avocado toast, or even last night's leftovers.

B) Greek yogurt, oatmeal with fruit, or a smoothie.

C) Sugary cereal, a muffin, or a breakfast cookie.

3. How much sugar or sweetener do you usually add to your coffee?

A) None.

B) A teaspoon or one packet.

C) Two teaspoons or two packets. At least.



4. How often do you go out of your way to get something sugary—like stopping at the store just to buy candy?

A) Almost never.

B) Every once in a while, if I get a crazy craving for something.

C) Often - like, at least once a week.

5. Do you ever eat sugary foods secretively?

A) No. If I'm having dessert, it's part of a meal or an event with others.

B) A couple of times a year I definitely feel like polishing off a pint of ice cream on the couch by myself.

C) I usually wait to eat dessert until I'm alone, so I can really chow down without anyone judging me.

6. Do you hide sugary foods to eat them later?

A) No. Why would I do that?

B) Not usually. But if I know there's only one more piece of Aunt Milly's amazing pie left, I might rearrange a few things in the fridge to make it harder for anyone else to find.

C) Yup, I have a stash of my favorites to enjoy when I'm by myself.



7. Do you ever feel powerless in front of sugary foods or foods made with refined flour, like white bread?

A) Rarely. It's just not my thing.

B) Maybe once in a while, if I'm starving. But usually I can have one or two cookies and stop.

C) Yes. Usually once I start eating stuff like that, it's really hard to stop. Even when I'm already full.



8. While indulging, do you ever tell yourself that this is the "last time" you'll ever eat like this?

A) No.

B) I tried once or twice in the past to cut out sugar, but I realized it wouldn't work in the long run.

C) I tell myself that a lot, and end up feeling bad when I don't follow through.

OK! Now it's time to add up your score. If you got…

Mostly As: You may be immortal. You're definitely not addicted to sugar. In fact, it sounds like you're practically immune to the sweet stuff altogether, which makes us wonder if you're even human. What's your secret?

Mostly Bs: You and sugar are a-okay. Congratulations! It sounds like you have a healthy relationship with sugar.

You enjoy sweet stuff when you're in the mood, but dessert doesn't rule your life. So don't try to cut back—it might end up backfiring by making you feel deprived.

"Treat yourself to one small thing per day. If you allow yourself that one treat, you won't feel like you're missing out and you'll be less likely to binge," says Schapiro.

Mostly Cs: You're a sugar fiend. Addiction might be a strong word, but it sounds like you have an unhealthy relationship with sugar.

Instead of trying to quit cold turkey, try working with a dietician to help you scale back on the sweet stuff gradually (like, by using just two packets in your coffee instead of three, or doing dessert three times a week instead of every night).

"If you just cut it out, you'll be thinking about it constantly and it will run your life," says Schapiro.