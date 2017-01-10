Fitness and Weight Loss The 4-move stability ball circuit that’ll work your butt, back, AND core

In the back extension, you want to be thinking “squeeze your glutes” rather than “arch your back."

  • Published:
Exactly How to Get a Great Dumbbell Workout in Less Time play

Exactly How to Get a Great Dumbbell Workout in Less Time

(Pinterest)

Fitness and Weight Loss Flatten your abs with this metabolic core workout
Weight Loss The workout that'll blast fat and work that booty
Lady Smarts We’re obsessed with breakfast fried rice
Fitness and Weight Loss 6 ways to make treadmill running less torturous
Fitness and Weight Loss The best workout to do at each stage of your menstrual cycle
Fitness and Weight Loss 3 important things you need to know before trying a detox diet

There are so many great and effective ways to use a stability ball. These balls are incredibly versatile, partially because they throw you off balance while you work out, providing a full-body challenge. 

The big thing you want to focus on is keeping your movements slow and controlled. How? Actively focus on what each exercise is supposed to be working.

In the back extension, you want to be thinking “squeeze your glutes” rather than “arch your back." During the leg curl, visualize your hamstrings doing the majority of the work to pull the ball toward you and away from you. 

With the pike, imagine your lower abs are pulling your hips up into the air (you can also make this move easier by bending your knees and bringing them toward your chest, rather than keeping them straight).

Finally, with the stability ball arm circles, you want to be focusing on keeping everything completely still except your forearms, which are making  small circles. Ready to go balls to the walls?

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips Kim Kardashian West says her Psoriasis has spread to her facebullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss WTH is the mono diet and can it help you drop...bullet
3 Lady Smarts These NSFW photos prove once and for all that people are...bullet

Women's Health

How to run on the treadmill and not want to die, according to the guy who just ran 50 miles on one
Fitness and Weight Loss 6 ways to make treadmill running less torturous
We’re obsessed with breakfast fried rice
Lady Smarts We’re obsessed with breakfast fried rice
3 important things you need to know before trying a detox diet
Fitness and Weight Loss 3 important things you need to know before trying a detox diet
Everything you need to know about working out during pregnancy
Fitness and Weight Loss The best workout to do at each stage of your menstrual cycle