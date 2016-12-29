Fitness and Weight Loss :  Sculpt your whole bod with just 3 dumbbell moves

We’re all about these combo exercises.

We're taking it back to the basics for this super-simple dumbbell workout that will challenge your entire body in just three moves.

The beauty of this workout lies in its combo moves, which work your upper and lower body at the same time to boost efficiency. You'll start with a squat with alternating press, continue to a curtsy lunge with curl, and wrap things up with a plank row with knee tuck.

When it comes to choosing dumbbells, pick weights that feel heavy but still allow you to execute all reps with proper form. It should be a challenge—but not impossible.

Complete three to six rounds, resting for 60 seconds between rounds. Then pat yourself on the back if your arms haven't turned to jelly yet.