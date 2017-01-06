Fitness and Weight Loss Flatten your abs with this metabolic core workout

Time to switch things up! You’ve likely seen—or maybe even used—a medicine ball lying around at your gym. They’ve been a strength-training staple for quite some time now. But a lot of the experts I work with favor its lesser-known cousin—the Dynamax ball—and I’m with them.

Because it’s softer and easier to throw than a smaller, denser medicine ball, it’s more effective for developing power and core strength. Why? Well, because the medicine ball bounces, which allows you to build momentum (translation: your muscles don’t necessarily have to work as hard to create each bounce, because they’re getting some help from gravity); the Dynamax ball, on the other hand, absorbs impact, which means you are tasked with using more strength to keep it moving with each rep.

This circuit is designed to capitalize on the strengths of of this gym tool: Explosive exercises like the squat with toss and slam send your metabolism into overdrive, while the modified v-sit with rotation and press and the overhead pass and crunch are fresh core stability exercises that are easier to execute thanks to the ball’s size and softness. Do it as a standalone sweat sesh, or tack it on before or after your cardio workouts.