Home > Women's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Exactly how to squeeze a butt workout into every sweat sesh

Fitness and Weight Loss Exactly how to squeeze a butt workout into every sweat sesh

Building a stronger butt usually entails a mix of heavy, light, and bodyweight exercises.

  • Published:
  play (Women's Health/ShutterStock)

Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Why can’t I stop farting during workouts?!’
Super Hacks 5 ways to practically guarantee you orgasm during oral
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt your whole bod with just 3 dumbbell moves
Fitness and Weight Loss The worst time to eat lunch if you're trying to lose weight
Fitness and Weight Loss This triple-threat workout will sculpt your butt, arms, and core
Fitness and Weight Loss These non-Paleo foods might actually help you lose weight
Relationships and Sex 6 midwives and Doulas share the crazy birth stories they'll never forget

After all, it’s the year of the booty.

This year was all about the butt.

We had more people asking about it - and we created more workouts for it - than we even did for abs. (Shocking, but true.)

I like that it’s getting more attention, not only because it’s the strongest group of muscles in your entire body - but because, inevitably, when you start focusing on your butt, you tend to also engage most of your posterior chain (a.k.a. the backside of your body: hamstrings, low back, etc.). And that area could always use some extra love.

Building a stronger butt usually entails a mix of heavy, light, and bodyweight exercises. This quickie workout focuses on the latter.

Using these non-weighted moves will not only help strengthen your glute activation, but they’ll help you really zero in on your form on two of the most fundamental lower-body movements: the hinge and the squat.

By getting stronger at these two movements without weight, you’ll be able to get stronger (and fend off injuries) when you start adding more weight to moves like deadlifts, squats, lunges, and swings.

When you’re doing the hinge you want to focus on pushing your hips back and keeping your back flat; you should feel the stretch in your hamstrings and glutes as you hinge forward on every rep.

With the split squat, you want to think about sitting straight down - almost down and back - while keeping your chest tall; this will keep the emphasis on your glutes and quads, without adding pressure to your knees.

You can do this as a dynamic warmup - or a metabolic finisher - at the start or finish of any workout (for a warmup, aim for five minutes of continuous work, as a finisher aim to get closer to 10 minutes).

Or you can build it in as a complement to a heavy lifting day that focuses on your lower body: By completing this superset at the start of your session, you’ll more fully fatigue your glutes by the end of your workout - which will lead to better results.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss These 8 questions reveal if you’re addicted to sugarbullet
2 Relationships and Sex 7 signs your partner might be having an...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss The worst time to eat lunch if you're trying...bullet

Women's Health

 
Fitness and Weight Loss ‘Why can’t I stop farting during workouts?!’
 
Super Hacks 5 ways to practically guarantee you orgasm during oral
Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Rihanna
Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Rihanna There might be a love triangle between music stars
The standing abs move that will light your core on fire
Fitness and Weight Loss Sculpt your whole bod with just 3 dumbbell moves