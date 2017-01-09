Fitness and Weight Loss 7 Cauliflower rice combos that weigh in at 250 calories or less

Fun fact: Regular old white rice packs 206 calories into a single cup, according to the USDA. Top that rice with some protein, veggies, and sauce, and you could wind up with a meal that's heavier than you expected. But cauliflower rice can contain as little as 30 calories per cup of the cruciferous veggie used. Translation: You can add way more fun toppings for far fewer cals. And who doesn't want that?

To make your basic cauliflower rice, cut away the florets from one large cauliflower. Place them in a food processor and pulse until broken down into pieces the size of rice. Then, heat one teaspoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat; add the cauliflower. Stir to coat and cover until the cauliflower is heated through, about four minutes. This makes about four cups.

What's next? Make that rice into a delcious meal or snack with these tasty ideas crafted by the Rodale Test Kitchen:

1. Persian

Combine 1 cup warm cauliflower rice with 1 Tbsp sliced almonds, 1 Tbsp golden raisins, and 1 Tbsp chopped parsley. Serves 1.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 108 calories, 4 g protein, 16 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 4 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 47 mg sodium

2. Chinese Takeout

Combine 1 cup warm cauliflower rice with 1/4 cup shredded chicken, 2 Tbsp grated carrots, 2 Tbsp green peas, and 1 Tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce. Drizzle with 1/2 tsp sesame oil and top with 1 tsp chopped chives.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 148 calories, 15 g protein, 12 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 5 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 768 mg sodium

3. Sushi Bowl

Top 1 cup warm cauliflower rice with 3 oz sushi-grade salmon chunks, 1/4 cup cucumber slices, and 1/4 cup shredded nori. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp low-sodium tamari and 2 tsp rice vinegar. Serves 1.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 200 calories, 22 g protein, 13 g carbs, 3 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 7 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 943 mg sodium

4. Burrito Bowl

Top 1 cup cauliflower rice with 1/2 cup cooked (or canned) black beans, 2 Tbsp finely chopped cilantro leaves, 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice, and 1/2 tsp sea salt. Serves 1.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 168 calories, 11 g protein, 30 g carbs, 11 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 2 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 833 mg sodium

5. Hoppin’ John

Combine 1 cup cauliflower rice with 1/2 tsp dried thyme, 1/4 tsp sea salt, and 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper. Top with 1/4 cup cooked (or canned) red kidney beans, 1/4 cup chopped green pepper, and 1 slice of crumbled cooked bacon. Serves 1.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 179 calories, 11 g protein, 23 g carbss, 7 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 6 g fat, 1.5 g sat fat, 724 mg sodium

6. Tropical “Rice” Pudding

Combine 1 cup warm cauliflower rice with 1/2 cup warm lite coconut milk and 1 Tbsp maple syrup. Top with 2 Tbsp each diced fresh pineapple and mango and 1/2 tsp cardamom. Serves 1.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 220 calories, 5 g protein, 31 g carbs, 4 g fiber, 23 g sugar, 10 g fat, 6 g sat fat, 77 mg sod

7. Kimchi Bowl

Top 1 cup warm cauliflower rice with 1/4 cup store-bought kimchi, 1 thinly sliced scallion, and 1 fried egg. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp toasted sesame seeds and a squirt of hot sauce. Serves 1.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 170 calories, 12 g protein, 11 g carbs, 6 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 9 g fat, 2 g sat fat, 435 mg sodium.