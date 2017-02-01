Fitness and Weight Loss 50 ways to lose 10 pounds

This article was written by Joy Manning and provided by our partners at Prevention.

Losing weight, unfortunately, isn't a one-size-fits-all proposition. What helps one person shed pounds may backfire on another. Because we're all so different, from our food preferences to our body chemistry, the only successful way to reach and maintain a healthy weight is to find what works for you. We've read the studies, the books, the reports, and the theories.

There probably are a million ways to gain 10 pounds, but here are 50 ways to lose them—whether you want to know how to lose the last 10 pounds or the first.

Hydrate

Research shows that dieters who guzzle plenty of H2O lose more weight than those who don't.

Split Your Food

Divide your normal portion by two and save the rest for later. You're likely to feel full on less food than you think.

Eat Fresh

Eliminate packaged foods and eat only fresh ingredients you've prepared. No bags, boxes, cans, or cartons allowed.

Cut Sugar

Everyone knows sugar isn't healthy, but when you start reading labels, you find it in unexpected places, like pasta sauce and frozen entrées. Cutting the sugar out of your diet will mean healthier meals overall.

Ditch Booze

Alcoholic beverages are some of the emptiest calories out there. Replace them with water, and the weight comes off.

Sleep It Off

Research shows that those who don't get enough shut-eye eat more and reach for more fattening grub than people who get plenty of rest.

Cook at Home

Meals eaten away from home have 134 more calories, on average.

Find a Buddy

You know you're more likely to show up at the gym if someone is waiting there for you.

Veg Out

Fill two-thirds of your plate with vegetables, which are less caloric and more nutritious than any other type of food.

Go Nuts

A recent study found that dieters who snacked on shelled pistachios shed more pounds than those who ate other snacks, even though they contained the same amount of calories.

Pay with Cash

Shoppers who pay with plastic are more vulnerable to impulse buys, which tend to be the fattening snacks you know you shouldn't have anyway.

Work Standing Up

Standing burns at least 30 percent more calories than sitting on your backside all day.

Stock Up on Yogurt

A recent report revealed the foods most identified with maintaining a healthy weight, and yogurt ranked among the best.

Join a Sports League

Fitness can be fun, and if it is, you're more likely to stick with it. Pickup softball, anyone?

Soup Yourself

Soup's high water content makes it a low-calorie and filling option. Just steer clear of the creamy kinds.

Meditate

It's no secret that stress eating can sabotage the best diet intentions. A short daily meditation can help you keep binge-inducing anxieties in check.

Spice It Up

Cayenne pepper really can rev your metabolism, according to research.

Adjust Your Commute

Walk or bike to work for a slimming—not fattening—commute.

Don't Skip Breakfast

Those who enjoy a morning meal have been shown over and over to be slimmer than breakfast skippers.

Sip on Milk

Low-fat dairy consumption seems to speed weight loss—scientists credit the calcium.