Exactly how to choose the right mattress for your bedroom issues

Research shows that a healthy sex life can ward off stress and even heart disease, a springier mattress is worth considering.

Sweaty sleeper? Here’s what you need.

Do trendy, bed-in-a-box foam mattresses (like Casper and Tuft & Needle) offer health benefits over classic coil models? In some cases, yes. We asked Michael Breus, Ph.D., the "Sleep Doctor," to break down what type of mattress you should look for, depending on the issues bugging you between the sheets.  

You Sleep Hot: Coil

Spring mattresses are generally more breathable than foam ones, so if you're a sweaty snoozer, a coil bed may prevent your hot bod from keeping you awake, says Breus.

You Need Support: Foam

Foam mattresses mold to your body, so you're more likely to stay in one position. "Stabilization can be very good for people with problems like low-back pain and disk issues, since movement can make aches and injuries worse," explains Breus.

You're Concerned About Your Sex Life: Coil

"I've had patients tell me that they feel like they have better sex on a coil bed, since you don't get as much bounce or freedom of movement with foam," says Breus. And since research shows that a healthy sex life can ward off stress and even heart disease, a springier mattress is worth considering.

You Still Can't Decide: Foam

Most bed-in-a-box brands will let you try their product risk-free for a month or longer, so you can test it out before committing. No rest? No pay.

