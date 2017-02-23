Dating Tips ‘How I fell in love at first sight’ - 4 guys explain

For one of them, it happened on Tinder.

It would be nice to think that the man of your dreams might spot you while you're driving a bumper car at a carnival and be so struck by your laugh and smile that he literally would climb a Ferris wheel with his bare hands to ask you out.

The Notebook fantasies aside, love at first sight actually happens. And when it does, it's a bit more subtle than Ryan Gosling hanging by one arm on a carnival ride.

To find out exactly what goes down when guys fall head over heels in love at first sight, we reached out to a bunch of guys to tell us their real-life stories. Behold:

"I had an 'Oh my God' feeling."

"When I was in college, I saw this girl in the dining hall and had an 'Oh my God' feeling. I didn't talk to her right away, but I figured out who she was and looked her up on Facebook. We had mutual friends, and one of my friends lived in her dorm.

That friend organized a group hangout, but I was more nervous than I'd ever been in my life. We barely talked. Afterward, I messaged her and asked her out. I told her that I was too nervous to ask her in person. It worked. We're still together. I'm going to ask her to marry me over the holidays, so let's hope that works out." —Matt, 28

"I saw a girl on Tinder a couple of years ago."

"Does Tinder count? I guess it should. The most serious relationship of my life and the only time I can really say I was in love was when I saw a girl on that app a couple of years ago. I read all of her information in her profile and made sure to incorporate that stuff in my message to her.

"I kept checking my phone afterward, hoping for a match. She messaged me, and we were together for over a year. We broke up a few months ago. I don't know if I believed in love at first sight before seeing her, but it made me a believer. Maybe it'll happen again some day." —Julian, 25

"I fell in love with the woman who sat two seats away."

"I walked into a new job on my first day, and fell in love with the woman who sat two seats away from me. I didn't do anything about it in the eight months that we worked in the same newspaper office, but we did become good friends. When she transferred to another office close by, we still spoke all the time and hung out when we could.

I thought nothing would ever come of it, but when I took a job in another state, it did. At my going away party, we randomly started holding hands underneath a bar table. That night we had sex. We started dating long distance, but eventually things crumbled. She didn't want to move to where I was, and I didn't want to leave my job. Sometimes love doesn't conquer all." —Mitch, 29

"I texted my mom to say I'd met the girl I was going to marry."

"One night I was drunk at a house party, and when this girl walked in my jaw hit the floor. I didn't talk with her much that night, but I decided I would do whatever I could to see her again. I texted my mom and told her I'd met the girl I was going to marry. That ultimately didn't happen, but we did fall in love. We're not together anymore, but I don't think I've ever completely stopped loving her." —Allen, 30