If you're currently battling thinning hair (which is the WORST), why just sit around and wait for regrowth? Here are a few things you can do to make your hair at least look thicker:

If you're losing hair at the front hairline or around the temples:

Ask your stylist for a cut with face-framing layers or bangs about two inches further back than usual, says Los Angeles hairstylist Ryan Richman (whose wife is currently experiencing this). Styling the hair forward is also helpful for disguising shedding, he notes: "Using a round brush, blow-dry your hair in a forward position or pull the longer hair slightly forward over the top of the baby hair."

Learn how to blow dry fine hair to make it look full and gorgeous:

If you're losing hair along the part:

Change it. Rodney Cutler, owner of the Cutler salons in New York City, says that crisscrossing your part helps mask any gaps. "Grab a small piece of your hair, like an eighth of an inch, and pull it to the left. Then, grab another piece from the left and pull that to the right; what ends up happening is you create this soft path, a diffused line, not a hard part line."

If you're losing hair all over:

Consider a wig. For the best result, Cutler and New York City hairstylist Janet Waddell both suggest working with your stylist to find the appropriate one. "Make the hairdresser part of the process," says Cutler, who emphasizes the importance of real hair. "You really want to have 100 percent human hair in order for it to look natural." While most wigs and hairpieces are of Asian origin, Waddell recommends women find hair of their own descent. "If a woman gets hair on a wig that's from Southeast Asia, the diameter of each single hair is far thicker and far fuller than that of hair of European descent," she says. "A woman needs to find a wig that looks much more natural, lies flat at the root, and matches her hair type." Wigs.com has a great selection. (Kick-start your new, healthy routine with Women's Health's 12-Week Total-Body Transformation!)

No matter your type of hair loss:

A hair powder containing fibers, like Toppik Hair Building Fibers ($25, toppik.com), is a quick fix that lasts until your next shampoo. "Shake it onto the scalp, almost like a little salt or pepper shaker," says Waddell. "It adds fullness, blending into the hair and diffusing the appearance of thinness."

Everybody Sheds

Reality check: Just because you see hair in the shower drain doesn't mean you're losing your hair. Women are washing their hair less and less (thank you, dry shampoo!), which means that, generally, more hair is coming out with every shampoo, says Sadick. "The average person loses approximately 30 to 50 strands a day," he says, noting that if you wash only once a week, that number could be more like a (whopping) 200 hairs. Now, if the count topped 1,000, that would be considered abnormal, explains Fusco. If you're concerned, put them in a baggie and bring it to your dermatologist.

This article originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of Women's Health. For more hair care tips, pick up a copy on newsstands now!