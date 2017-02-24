3 protein-packed breakfasts that totally taste like dessert

We all know that a healthy breakfast high in protein can fill you up and keep you energized throughout the day.

But so many of our favorite morning foods—think pancakes, waffles, cereal, and granola—are sadly lacking in the protein department. What's a girl to do?

We took the dilemma to some of our favorite fit Instagrammers, George and Jamie Hess of New York City Fit Fam.

The active couple teamed up with Burt's Bees and their new line of plant-based protein powders to help us figure out some easy, healthy breakfasts that are low-calorie, filled with protein, AND taste amazing.

The best part—all of them contain chocolate. It's like you're starting off your day with dessert!

Watch the segment below, and read on for NYCFitFam's delicious breakfast recipes.

Chocolate-Banana Protein Pancakes

Ingredients:

3/4 cup egg whites

1 medium banana, room temperature

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup water

1 scoop Burt's Bees Chocolate Plant Based Protein

1 scoop Burt's Bees Vanilla Plant-Based Protein

Cooking spray

Optional: Unsweetened applesauce

Directions:

1. Place banana in large mixing bowl and mash.

2. Add egg whites, protein, baking powder.

3. Begin to mix ingredients, gradually adding water until smooth texture.

4. Apply cooking spray on a pre-heated pan. Set stove flame to low-medium.

5. Ladle ingredients into pan creating 4-inch circles. Cook on each side until fluffy and slightly browned.

6. Serve with your favorite topping—we enjoy unsweetened applesauce!

Breakfast Brownies

Ingredients:

19 oz Garbanzo beans, drained

1 cup semi-sweet non-dairy chocolate chips

3 oz organic applesauce

12 tsp egg whites

½ tsp baking powder

1 scoop Burt’s Bees Chocolate Plant Based Protein Powder

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease your favorite muffin tin.

2. In a food processor, blend garbanzo beans, applesauce, protein, and egg whites. Process until smooth. Add baking powder, pulse to blend.

3. Place the chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl. Cook in microwave for approx. two minutes, stirring every 20 seconds after the first minute, until chocolate is melted and smooth.

4. Add melted chips to mixture. Transfer batter to muffin tin.

5. Bake for 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.

Chocolate Breakfast Protein Balls

Ingredients:

3/4 cup (5 oz) dry-roasted unsalted almonds

1/4 cup dry steel-cut oats

7 pieces Turkish apricots

4 Tbsp raw agave

1 scoop Burt's Bees Chocolate Plant Based Protein

2 tsp Water

2 Tbsp flax seed oil

2 cups chia seeds

Directions:

1. Combine almonds, steel cut oats, and apricots in food processor. Blend until everything is in small bits. Change to kneading blade and add all liquids and protein powder. Mix until ingredients change to a firm consistency. Chill in refrigerator for 3 hours.

2. Once the ingredients are cold and less sticky, use a measuring teaspoon to scoop individual portions and roll them each into a ball.

3. Pour chia seeds into a bowl. Drop each ball into bowl and shake around until the ball is covered. Keep refrigerated and serve cold.

Makes 20 balls.