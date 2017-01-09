Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate

Abdominal pains occur in different parts of the stomach and they are usually indicators of something going on within: 

Stomach pain may be a pointer to an underlying health issue so its best to seek expert help

Stomach pain can indicate a lot of (underlying) health issues although other times they don't pose serious risks.

With any abdominal pain, it's best to see a physician especially when one has ruled off constipation, gas/bloating and other unserious symptoms as sometimes (and in rare cases) they might be pointers to serious internal issues.

Sharp stomach pain is a symptom of ulcer

Abdominal pains/stomach ache occur in different parts of the stomach and they are usually indicators of something going on within: 

1. Tenderness at the right side on the lower part of the stomach is usually of appendicitis

2. Pain in the upper part of the stomach may be a sign of health issue with the pancreas: pancreatitis

3. Bloatness and pain in the centre of the stomach may be a sign menstrual cycle is around the corner (it's important to keep a calendar to know one's cycle).

Stomach pain may be a pointer to an underlying health issue so its best to seek expert help

4. Pain around the stomach and late menstrual cycle (up to 10 weeks late) could be a sign of ectopic pregnancy which should be checked out without delay (It could be deadly). 

5. Pain throughout the whole stomach could be a sign of perforated ulcer

With excruciating stomach pain that wont subside even after medications, best to have a physician check and immediate scans and relevant examinations done ASAP.

