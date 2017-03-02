Wellness Tips This exercise is perfect to get breasts bigger, firmer

This try and tested exercise works for firmer and bigger breasts and it can be done from the comforts of your home!

  Published:

This try and tested exercise works for firmer and bigger breasts when done around five to ten minutes everyday for a few weeks.

Some ladies desire firmer and fuller breasts for a fuller or more matured looking bust area, to make for an alluring cleavage and for clothes to fit more around the area.

Breasts play

Breast sizes can be increased with simple exercises

(Youtube)

 

A simple circular massage around area of the breast enhances the shape and size. This simple guide shows how to the exercise the breasts to make them bigger and firmer.

1. Start by pumping into the armpits up and then relax (the node-like place up inside the armpit). Do this up to five to ten times at once.

2. Move on to the breasts and gently massage by grabbing them holding the entire area (breasts) towards the armpit in an upwards and downwards movement then release.  Do this like five to ten times at once.

Breast play

Breasts

(Woman)

 

(This method works for when there are breast pains especially around the time of the month)

3. Use one hand to lift the entire breast and the palm of the second hand to pump the area towards the collarbone and gently massage up and down.

Watch the instructional video to see how to do this properly in easy steps.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

