Wellness Tips 6 simple, healthy reasons to eat more vegetables

Eating more greens; vegetables and fruits help keep the body functioning perfectly in different ways.

Apart from being obviously a healthy choice (when natural) vegetables and fruits as food do the body a lot more good that people are generally made to believe.

From keeping energy levels up, body hydrated, getting rid of toxins/cleansing the insides and generally keeping the body functioning without issues, see six quick reasons to always eat vegetables and fruits (even more):

1. Eating more vegetables and fruits (natural not chemically enhanced) studies show reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

2. They are rich in fibre which is filling and great for those not looking to ad weight. Also works to reduce blood cholesterol levels.

3. They contain low calories which helps to stabilize blood sugar in the long run.

4. They help protect against heart related diseases. Because they are rich in antioxidants, the neutralize the oxidation process which makes for stronger heart.

5. Eating rich green vegetables helps lowers/completely reduces the risk of having high blood pressure because they are rich in potassium.

6. They help clean the guts as well as help the digestive system and since they contain mostly water, they help keep the body hydrated and energy level up.