Wellness Tips 5 lifestyle habits that cause constipation

5 lifestyle habits that cause constipation

Constipation can bring discomfort and pain but most times it happens as a result of these lifestyle changes...

  Published: , Refreshed:

Constipation simply put is the inability to pass out poo.

When constipated, stool remains in the colon for longer than required creating discomfort and difficulty in passing out the waste. Certain foods, lifestyle changes and supplements can cause constipation.

1. 'Abusing' Painkillers

Constant use (abuse) of drugs like Ibruprofen and aspirin studies reveal can cause constipation because of the nature of the drugs; the receptors are usually in the digestive tract which disrupts the system/that area leaving the user constantly constipated.

2. Not taking enough moisture/water

Water is important for smooth functioning of the guts and the whole digestive system. Water apart from flushing toxins ensures the body maintains the needed amount of moisture to function well via the systems especially digestive. So it's important to take enough water on a daily basis.

3. Overusing laxative

A lot of people have abused the use of laxative which can become counteractive over time. The continuous use of laxative makes the system dependent on this making it unable- over time- to purge itself of the waste.

4. Fast/fatty food and dairy

Taking a lot of dairy food and fatty ones can cause constipation. Foods low in fibre and fatty are known to slow down digestion resulting in constipation.

5. Lack of exercise

Exercising not only helps with fitness, it does with the body's entire system. Lack of exercise or staying inactive few studies reveal cause constipation.

