Wellness Tips :  3 ways to keep skin in top shape during harmattan

With Harmattan comes dry and lacklustre skin that easily comes off as dehydrated.

This time of the season records 'dry winds', dust and a drop in temperature which all takes it toll on the skin so much that if not paid attention to leaves it irritated, excessively dry and funny looking and no one wants that.

There are ways to ensure the skin stays in top shape around this period especially with easy DIYs that involve foods found in the pantry.

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil works well on the skin during harmattan because its easily absorbed. It also has protein and vitamin E that work to keep moisture locked in the skin.

Directions:

1. Apply coconut oil on the body after taking a shower, working the oil on damp skin helps glide on smoothly as well as makes it easy to absorb.

2. Throw some coconut into the microwave to warm up for a few seconds, apply this to the skin in gentle circular motions and allow sit for 15 minutes before taking a shower. This helps the skin retain moisture and won't allow it dry out.

2. Olive Oil

Olive oil is yet another anti oxidant packed non-comedogenic option for the skin during the dry season and works brilliant as a nourishing moisturizer.

Direction:

1. Warm up olive oil and apply all over the body in gentle circular motions and leave this on for about 35 for the skin to absorb it (this helps retain moisture). Take a bath afterwards apply light moisturizer as per usual.

3. Honey

Honey works wonders on the skin thanks to its antimicrobial properties as well as the antioxidants it contains. It also keeps the skin soft and smooth.

Directions:

1. Rub original honey all over the body massaging gently in short circular motions. Leave this on for 15 minutes then take a shower. Apply non-comedogenic moisturizer as per usual.