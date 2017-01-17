Wellness Tips 3 easy ways to tackle menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps occur in most women during their periods but they can be managed in extremely easy ways!

  • Published:
Menstruating play

Menstrual cramps are usually nothing to worry about

(Huffington Post)

Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate
Arthritis 5 early warning signs of the common disease
Wellness Tips 2 'weird' ways to keep nail strong, white & long
Wellness Tips 6 simple, healthy reasons to eat more vegetables
Wellness Tips These 3 horrible things happen if you don't change toothbrush often
Wellness Tips 5 lifestyle habits that cause constipation
Wellness Tips Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that trigger it!
Kegels Exercise How to tone the Pelvic Floor in 4 steps
Fit Fam Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to!
Wellness Tips 8 common habits that damage the kidneys fast

Menstrual cramps occur in most women during the periods and they can be managed to not get worse.

The time of the month comes with cramps, bleeding frequency and other symptoms that differs from a person to the other ( note that in most cases these can also be pointers to underlying health issues so in cases of discomfort and cramps that won't cease, see a physician).

ALSO READ: 4 things you should never, ever do to your vagina

Menstrual Cramps play

Menstrual Cramps will reduce considerably when one tries to actively walk or jog

(Women Of Rubies)

 

There are ways to tackle menstrual cramps and apart from using painkillers everytime they occur there are simple ways to ease the discomfort.

1. Talk a walk/jog

Taking a walk or jogging helps to keep cramps minimal. Staying active during the time of the month helps reduce pains considerably. Even if it's to move around more, do so as it helps with blood flow and ease pains caused by cramps.

2. Put pressure on the stomach at intervals

For menstrual cramps, put a gentle pressure on the stomach for about 7-20 seconds and repeat at intervals. This offers a sensation that the body tries to adapt to and helps to soothe the pain from the cramps.

ALSO READ: What stomach pain in different areas indicate

Applying little pressure with hot towel or hot water bottle helps to ease period pains play

Applying little pressure with hot towel or hot water bottle helps to ease period pains

(healthadvice4life)

 

3. Use hot water

A hot bath, hot water compress (on the stomach), drinking hot tea (stay away from caffeine as much as possible when on your period) and staying warm helps with blood flow and considerably reduces menstrual cramps during that time of the month.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wellness Tips These 3 horrible things happen if you don't change...bullet
2 Wellness Tips Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that...bullet
3 Wellness Tips 6 simple, healthy reasons to eat more vegetablesbullet

Wellness

Arthritis
Arthritis 5 early warning signs of the common disease
Healthy Nails
Wellness Tips 2 'weird' ways to keep nail strong, white & long
Kidney
Wellness Tips 8 common habits that damage the kidneys fast
Fitness
Fit Fam Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to!