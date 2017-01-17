Wellness Tips 3 easy ways to tackle menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps occur in most women during the periods and they can be managed to not get worse.

The time of the month comes with cramps, bleeding frequency and other symptoms that differs from a person to the other ( note that in most cases these can also be pointers to underlying health issues so in cases of discomfort and cramps that won't cease, see a physician).

There are ways to tackle menstrual cramps and apart from using painkillers everytime they occur there are simple ways to ease the discomfort.

1. Talk a walk/jog

Taking a walk or jogging helps to keep cramps minimal. Staying active during the time of the month helps reduce pains considerably. Even if it's to move around more, do so as it helps with blood flow and ease pains caused by cramps.

2. Put pressure on the stomach at intervals

For menstrual cramps, put a gentle pressure on the stomach for about 7-20 seconds and repeat at intervals. This offers a sensation that the body tries to adapt to and helps to soothe the pain from the cramps.

3. Use hot water

A hot bath, hot water compress (on the stomach), drinking hot tea (stay away from caffeine as much as possible when on your period) and staying warm helps with blood flow and considerably reduces menstrual cramps during that time of the month.