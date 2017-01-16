Wellness Tips 2 'weird' ways to keep nail strong, white & long

These weird tips work to make nails whiter, stronger and longer in no time and they cost next to nothing!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Long Natural Nails play

Long, strong natural nails look beautiful after manicure

(Hello Alle)

Wellness Tips 5 important reasons to drink warm water in the morning
Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 easy way to tighten pores naturally
Wellness Tips 8 common habits that damage the kidneys fast
Wellness Tips These 3 horrible things happen if you don't change toothbrush often
Fit Fam Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to!
Wellness Tips 5 uncommon ways to aid sleep
Wellness Tips 5 lifestyle habits that cause constipation
Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate
Wellness Tips Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that trigger it!
Wellness Tips 6 simple, healthy reasons to eat more vegetables

Strong white nails are ever desirable, effortlessly grown up and feminine.

Chipped, weak and brittle nails on the other hand completely ruin an otherwise great manicure and dampen the appearance of a (feminine) hands. There's something about long fingers with flattering nails for the lady.

ALSO READ: 5 important reasons to drink warm water in the morning

Healthy Nails play

Healthy Nails are desirable

(Christene Carr)

A lot of people desire long, white and strong nails but they are saddled with brittle ones that snap anytime it comes in contact with anything apart from the fact that they are usually dreaded by manicurists when getting nails done.

These two weird tips involving orange juice and olive oil works on the nail!

1. With Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh range juice contains antioxidants that boosts nails' appearance and strength.

Soak nails in fresh orange juice for ten (10) minutes every day to help them grow faster and stronger. Afterwards, rinse the nails thoroughly to remove every trace of citric acid (the acid juice contains) from the nails. Moisturize the nails with cream to restore moisture.

ALSO READ: 1 easy way to tighten pores naturally

Long Natural Nails play

Long, strong natural nails look beautiful after manicure

(Hello Alle)

 

2. Olive Oil & Fresh Lemon Juice

Olive oil is a great moisturizer and they work wonders on different parts of the body (skin, hair etc) and are intensely nourishing while lemon juice contains antioxidant that protects and whitens.

Mix three parts of olive oil with one part of lemon juice, warm both to room temperature. Leave nails in this solution for about ten (10) minutes everyday for whiter, stronger and longer nails. Afterwards wash and moisturize the hands.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wellness Tips These 3 horrible things happen if you don't change...bullet
2 Wellness Tips 6 simple, healthy reasons to eat more vegetablesbullet
3 Wellness Tips Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that...bullet

Wellness

Kidney
Wellness Tips 8 common habits that damage the kidneys fast
Fitness
Fit Fam Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to!
Stomach Pain
Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate
Constipation
Wellness Tips 5 lifestyle habits that cause constipation