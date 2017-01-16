Wellness Tips 2 'weird' ways to keep nail strong, white & long

Strong white nails are ever desirable, effortlessly grown up and feminine.

Chipped, weak and brittle nails on the other hand completely ruin an otherwise great manicure and dampen the appearance of a (feminine) hands. There's something about long fingers with flattering nails for the lady.

A lot of people desire long, white and strong nails but they are saddled with brittle ones that snap anytime it comes in contact with anything apart from the fact that they are usually dreaded by manicurists when getting nails done.

These two weird tips involving orange juice and olive oil works on the nail!

1. With Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh range juice contains antioxidants that boosts nails' appearance and strength.

Soak nails in fresh orange juice for ten (10) minutes every day to help them grow faster and stronger. Afterwards, rinse the nails thoroughly to remove every trace of citric acid (the acid juice contains) from the nails. Moisturize the nails with cream to restore moisture.

2. Olive Oil & Fresh Lemon Juice

Olive oil is a great moisturizer and they work wonders on different parts of the body (skin, hair etc) and are intensely nourishing while lemon juice contains antioxidant that protects and whitens.

Mix three parts of olive oil with one part of lemon juice, warm both to room temperature. Leave nails in this solution for about ten (10) minutes everyday for whiter, stronger and longer nails. Afterwards wash and moisturize the hands.