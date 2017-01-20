Menstruation See what goes on in the body when on your period

The female body sheds the uterine lining every month during menstruation and even though this feels like a lot, more goes on inside the body.

Ladies probably know a lot about their cycle, how to manage the cramps, when to do and what not to do (different bits that works for different people) that makes the time of the month easier on them but a whole lot happens in the system before the actual flow is seen on the outside!

ALSO READ: 3 easy ways to tackle menstrual cramps

ALSO READ: 5 menstrual symptoms to NEVER ignore

Everything that goes on in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, vagina is captured in the documentary that captures what happens inside the body every 28 days!

From making connections with the pituitary gland, possible fertilization, ovulation and breaking down eggs, watch this short process about the monthly cycle.