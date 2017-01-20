Menstruation See what goes on in the body when on your period

A lot more than you can imagine goes on inside the body during the monthly cycle...

  • Published:
Menstrual Cycle play

A representation of the Menstrual Cycle

(firstperiod)

Wellness Tips 3 easy ways to tackle menstrual cramps
Wellness Tips 5 menstrual symptoms to NEVER ignore
Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate
Wellness Tips If your period started after age 12, read this!
Wellness Tips 5 health issues period bleeding, pains indicate
For Ladies 5 organic remedies for handling menstrual pains
Wellness Tips 6 things to practice for healthier, longer life
Health Tips 4 things you should never, ever do to your vagina
Health Tips 7 surprising things your first period can tell you about your health
Bluetooth Tampons A new technology has been invented to track your menstrual flow

The female body sheds the uterine lining every month during menstruation and even though this feels like a lot, more goes on inside the body.

Ladies probably know a lot about their cycle, how to manage the cramps, when to do and what not to do (different bits that works for different people) that makes the time of the month easier on them but a whole lot happens in the system before the actual flow is seen on the outside!

ALSO READ:3 easy ways to tackle menstrual cramps

Menstrual Cycle play

A lot goes on inside the body during menstruation

(Net Doctor)

ALSO READ: 5 menstrual symptoms to NEVER ignore

Everything that goes on in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, vagina is captured in the documentary that captures what happens inside the body every 28 days!

From making connections with the pituitary gland, possible fertilization, ovulation and breaking down eggs, watch this short process about the monthly cycle.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Arthritis 5 early warning signs of the common diseasebullet
2 Wellness Tips These 3 horrible things happen if you don't change...bullet
3 Wellness Tips 8 common habits that damage the kidneys fastbullet

Wellness

Yenny Adepoju
How to Achieve a Flat Tummy? See Yenny Adepoju share tips for Abs Workout
Fitness equipment at home (If you have something to work out with at home you can train whenever you want
Fitness Equipment Simple steps on how to choose the right one
Hip exercises
Wellness Tips 2 fast exercises to increase hip flexibility if you sit a lot!
Menstrual Cramps
Wellness Tips 3 easy ways to tackle menstrual cramps