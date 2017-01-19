How to Achieve a Flat Tummy? See Yenny Adepoju share tips for Abs Workout

Yenny Adepoju shares tips for Abs workout and if looking to achieve a flat midriff then they moves are must watch.

The lifestyle vlogger and wellness enthusiast who kicked off the year with inspiring fitness goals shows tips for achieving a toned stomach and they ones to incorporate when exercising at the gym (or even at home).

ALSO READ: 5 early warning signs of the common disease

To tone the waist, the vlogger swears by the 'Side bend with the kettle bell' which she does holding a kettle bell while she does the side bend concentrating on both sides of the body to firm up the areas. She did this starting off slowly and eventually going at a pace that works for the area.

ALSO READ: 8 common habits that damage the kidneys fast

She also does the 'Seated Oblique Twist' which she does 30 times to tone the midriff. She offers other moves that work to tone the usually problematic area in the easiest ways and if looking to tone the stomach then the moves are ones to try.