Fitness Equipment Simple steps on how to choose the right one

Regular exercising is vital to a healthy lifestyle. If you have something to work out with at home you can train whenever you want.

One does not need to go to the gym wasting time and money.

To pick the right type of equipment, you have to decide how you want to work out and what your aims are.

1. Type of exercise

There are two basic sorts of exercises: aerobic (cardio) and strength training (lifting weights).

Cardio equipment is equipment that increases your heart rate and respiration to promote cardiovascular health.

For cardio training, there are many models available to meet your needs.

They include:

Exercise bikes or recumbent bikes

Rowing machines

​Treadmills

​Elliptical trainers

​Stair steppers or tread climbers

Cross trainers

​Pedal exercisers

Strength equipment is equipment that helps you strengthen your muscles and bones for an overall healthier body.

For strength training, there are multiple models that incorporate many upper body, core, and lower body workouts into a single unit, including:

Functional trainers

Power cages and racks

Ankle weights

Exercise mat

Hand weights (Dumbbells, weighted bands)

Resistance bands and tubing

If your primary goal is to lose fat than buy a cardio machine if you want to put on muscle, then get a strength training equipment.

However, to get superb results, getting both is the best option (in case you can afford).

2. Price of equipment

One of the first things you need to do is figure out how much you are willing to spend on your exercise equipment.

So although you may want to avoid spending a lot of money, you don’t always want to go for the cheapest option either.

Avoid buying low-quality and ultra cheap pieces of equipment that broke after few usage or do not work smoothly.

Pick a little bit more expensive products with a long warranty and, at least, 4-star reviews.

A well-working equipment is going to make your home workouts enjoyable and efficient for long years.

3. Space

Another concern people have when buying fitness equipment is space. Does your home have enough space to warrant a piece of fitness equipment?

You might be surprised at how much you can do with very little space.

Thanks to modern innovations in fitness equipment design, most fitness equipment can now fit into smaller spaces that they would not have been able to decades ago.

Take some measurements of the place you plan to put your equipment and keep these measurements with you when you are shopping.

You will be able to compare the specifications of the machine to the measurements of the space you have available.

4. Assembly

When you purchase workout equipment, there’s a good chance that there will be some assembly required.

You may be able to find equipment that is easy to assemble but if something is a little more complicated, you may have to find someone that can help you put it together.

This is just one more thing to keep in mind before deciding on a piece of equipment.

5. Customer reviews

Always check and review the customer reviews and the length of the warranty.

You can research features and specifications all day long but how can you know if a product is durable and built to last?

How will you be able to know if a machine is easy to assemble?

How will you be able to decide if you truly are getting the best piece of equipment for the money you’re spending?

Questions like these and many others can be answered by researching customer reviews online.

By spending a little bit of time reading reviews from people who have purchased and used a piece of equipment that you are considering, you will be able to gain a lot of valuable information that will help you make an informed decision.