Fit Fam Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to!

Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to kick off fit and fab with these pointers...

  • Published:
Fitness play

A healthy lifestyle reflects all over one's being

(Hub )

Wellness Tips Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that trigger it!
Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate
Health Tips New study reveals a scary risk of circumcision
Wellness Tips 5 lifestyle habits that cause constipation
Kegels Exercise How to tone the Pelvic Floor in 4 steps
Beauty Tip Of The Day How to use lemon, sugar to tackle dark lips
Wellness Tips 5 uncommon ways to aid sleep
Wellness Tips 2 fast ways to get rid of sore throat
Wellness Tips 5 important reasons to drink warm water in the morning
Lady Smarts 5 reasons why your chest might hurt when you run

Emerging lifestyle and fitness blogger Yenny Adepoju shares her 2017 fitness goals and they worth adapting (fast).

The wellness enthusiast shares straight to the point and realistic goals (inspiring with the simple ways she outlined them) that will come beneficial to anyone looking to consciously maintain a healthy/balanced lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that trigger it!

Yenny Adepoju play

Yenny Adepoju shares 2017 fitness goals

(Youtube)

 

Working on one's lifestyle (refreshing as the year begins is even perfect) from working out/exercising, eating clean and maintaining a high level of determining what goes into and on inside the body.

Fitness play

A healthy lifestyle reflects all over one's being

(Hub )

 

In the blogger's case, from adding a bit of weight (after an unplanned weight loss) by stepping up her carbs diet to not overeat/binge eat while striving to eat clean, relatable workout goals (working out at least three times a week) through the year, she puts emphasis on maintaining a healthy balance and being mindful of the whole body.

ALSO READ: What stomach pain in different areas indicate

Fitness play

Exercise, eating healthy, rest and more should form 2017 fitness goals

(Top Workout Reviews)

 

She sums it up as drinking more water (ever gets too much), putting in energy towards working out to maintain a great figure, eating healthy and more-which can not be overemphasized- she inspires fitness goals that should be adopted.

What are you fitness goals for 2017?

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wellness Tips 5 important reasons to drink warm water in the morningbullet
2 Wellness Tips 5 lifestyle habits that cause constipationbullet
3 Wellness Tips 5 uncommon ways to aid sleepbullet

Wellness

Headache
Wellness Tips Constant headache? check out 5 common habits that trigger it!
Stomach Pain
Wellness Tips What stomach pain in different areas indicate
Pelvic Floor
Kegels Exercise How to tone the Pelvic Floor in 4 steps
Sore Throat
Wellness Tips 2 fast ways to get rid of sore throat