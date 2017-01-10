Fit Fam Do you have fitness goals for 2017? Get inspired to!

Emerging lifestyle and fitness blogger Yenny Adepoju shares her 2017 fitness goals and they worth adapting (fast).

The wellness enthusiast shares straight to the point and realistic goals (inspiring with the simple ways she outlined them) that will come beneficial to anyone looking to consciously maintain a healthy/balanced lifestyle.

Working on one's lifestyle (refreshing as the year begins is even perfect) from working out/exercising, eating clean and maintaining a high level of determining what goes into and on inside the body.

In the blogger's case, from adding a bit of weight (after an unplanned weight loss) by stepping up her carbs diet to not overeat/binge eat while striving to eat clean, relatable workout goals (working out at least three times a week) through the year, she puts emphasis on maintaining a healthy balance and being mindful of the whole body.

She sums it up as drinking more water (ever gets too much), putting in energy towards working out to maintain a great figure, eating healthy and more-which can not be overemphasized- she inspires fitness goals that should be adopted.

What are you fitness goals for 2017?