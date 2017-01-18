Zahra Buhari President's daughter marks 1 month anniversary with new photo

Zahra Buhari Indimi shares a new photo from her wedding to mark her one-month anniversary.

  • Published:
  play

Another stunning photo of Zahra Buhari and her husband, Mohammed Indimi, has turned up as she celebrates her one-month-old marriage.

The daughter to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to mark one month gone into marital bliss.

ALSO READ: New wedding date set for President Buhari's daughter

Zahra Buhari Indima marks one month of marriage play

Zahra Buhari Indima marks one month of marriage

(instagram)

 

Zahra shared a breathtaking photo of herself and Mohammed from their wedding day, with the caption, ‘#alhamdulillah #onemonth #love.’

We also noticed that Zahra has changed her name on the social media platform to Mrs Zahra M Buhari-Indimi.

Zahra and Mohammed got married on December 16, 2016, at the National Mosque, Abuja, and honeymooned in Saudi Arabia.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

