Another stunning photo of Zahra Buhari and her husband, Mohammed Indimi, has turned up as she celebrates her one-month-old marriage.

The daughter to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to mark one month gone into marital bliss.

ALSO READ: New wedding date set for President Buhari's daughter

Zahra shared a breathtaking photo of herself and Mohammed from their wedding day, with the caption, ‘#alhamdulillah #onemonth #love.’

We also noticed that Zahra has changed her name on the social media platform to Mrs Zahra M Buhari-Indimi.