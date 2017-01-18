Zahra Buhari Indimi shares a new photo from her wedding to mark her one-month anniversary.
The daughter to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, to mark one month gone into marital bliss.
Zahra shared a breathtaking photo of herself and Mohammed from their wedding day, with the caption, ‘#alhamdulillah #onemonth #love.’
We also noticed that Zahra has changed her name on the social media platform to Mrs Zahra M Buhari-Indimi.
Zahra and Mohammed got married on December 16, 2016, at the National Mosque, Abuja, and honeymooned in Saudi Arabia.