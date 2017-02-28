Burgundy is a cool and rich color which is ideal for whatever type of wedding you wish to have.

The colour is associated with a wine of the same name, which probably explains why some people refer to burgundy as wine colour.

Indoor, outdoor, church, or at the registry, burgundy is one of the colours that never fail to create that required wedding atmosphere.

For the dark bride, or the light-skin bride, whether as a neck-tie or the colour of other accessories for the groom, burgundy looks very lush and noble, especially with gold accents.

Even as the bridesmaids dress colour, or as a second dress during the ceremony, burgundy is such a joy to behold.

Not only is the contrasting combo of burgundy and gold [or any other colour you choose] perfect for your outfits, it is great for any type of décor, too.

Get burgundy inspirations for your big day in the gallery below.