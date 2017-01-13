Wedding Moments This groom's love song will give you goosebumps [VIDEO]

This is one of the most tremendously beautiful wedding moments ever.

An Irish groom sings in front of a congregation as he expects his bride and a combination of the lyrics and his angelic voice will surely leave you covered in goosebumps.

Niall Donelly says he and his bride, Jill,"wanted to put a personal stamp on as many parts of our day as we could," so instead of singing an hymn as the bride marched in, he performed a song for her with the assistance of his sister.

ALSO READ: The sight of this crying groom will warm your heart

The groom serenades the church with his amazing voice, as he sings 'This I Promise You' by Ronan Keating in anticipation of the bride and the bridesmaids.

And when his bride finally shows up, he holds her hand with so much love and tenderness, and sings for her some more before they said their vows.

The video, posted about five years ago, has now surpassed 10 million views on Youtube.