Wedding Moments This groom's love song will give you goosebumps [VIDEO]

This amazing clip of a singing groom has already been viewed 10million times on Youtube.

This is one of the most tremendously beautiful wedding moments ever.

An Irish groom sings in front of a congregation as he expects his bride and a combination of the lyrics and his angelic voice will surely leave you covered in goosebumps.

play This guy's voice is really amazing... it'll get you in lover over and over again (Youtube)

Niall Donelly says he and his bride, Jill,"wanted to put a personal stamp on as many parts of our day as we could," so instead of singing an hymn as the bride marched in, he performed a song for her with the assistance of his sister.

ALSO READ: The sight of this crying groom will warm your heart

The groom serenades the church with his amazing voice, as he sings 'This I Promise You' by Ronan Keating in anticipation of the bride and the bridesmaids.

  play The groom's song made the wedding a lot more romantic than it would have been (Youtube)

And when his bride finally shows up, he holds her hand with so much love and tenderness, and sings for her some more before they said their vows.

The video, posted about five years ago, has now surpassed 10 million views on Youtube.

