Wedding Bells 60-yr old Nigerian bride gets married for the 1st time!

60 year old Nigerian woman gets married for the first time ever! See her on her special day

A 60 year old Nigerian woman got married for the first time ever today 4th February 2016.

The ageless bride who chose a diamante cinched detailed dress for her big day became her sensation for looking nothing close to her real age and getting married for the first time at age 60 (sixty).

She revealed her reason for waiting till 60 to get married was as a result of waiting for the right person via an Instagram post by Bridesnmoreikeja who shared photos for her big day; "60 years old and a first time bride      as in she's never been married!.....Dang!!..she looks good at 60!!        ....#goodgenes..#healthyliving...

I remember the first time we met and she told me her age...I was like #hollymolly!!!     #abasi mbok      .....#unbelieveable    ......she went on to tell me how shes been waiting for 'mr right' since when she was in her 30's and he never came. And so two years ago, he finally appeared    and proposed in 2016    .....#God is good...#delayisnotdenial

my dearest aunty sarah!..i celebrate with you and may God bless your union".

