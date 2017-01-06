Wedding Anniversary Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, wife, celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

The Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, and his South African wife reach the 7th year mark of holy matrimony.

  • Published:
Pastor Nomthi and Taiwo Odukoya have been married for seven years in 2017 play

Pastor Nomthi and Taiwo Odukoya have been married for seven years in 2017

(LIB)

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his wife, Nomthi, have been married since January, 2010.

The marriage is now seven years strong and the couple are [of course] totally excited at coming this far.

The Pastor shares his joy and gratitude through a post on his Instagram post, saying "It's been seven incredible years with my lovely wife Pastor Nomthi and just like this picture, she has brought much joy and laughter to our home."

play Pastor Nomthi Odukoya (Instagram)

The post was published on January 5th, 2017, and shows Pastor Mrs Nomthi, mother of two boys, laughing cheerfully.

ALSO READ: Deyemi Okanlawon and wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

The caption reads further, "I'm grateful to God for having you in my life Pastor Nomthi, and I know that this is just the beginning.

God has so much planned for us and so much he will still do through you in Jesus name. Happy Anniversary."

play Pastor Taiwo and Nomthi with their two sons (LIB)

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya was formerly married to Bimbo Odukoya, who tragically passed away in the Sosoliso air disaster of 2005.

As he reaches the seventh year of his new marriage, we wish him and his bride more years of peace and blessiings.

Happy Married life to the Odukoyas!

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

