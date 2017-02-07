Wedding Anniversary Pastor Poju Oyemade, wife celebrate 2nd year of matrimony

Poju Oyemade who Pastors Covenant Christian Center, Lagos, reaches the two-year mark in his marriage with his wife, Toyin.

The couple had their wedding ceremony this day in 2015, and in celebration of another year of being together, Mrs. Oyemade took to her page to post an anniversary message.

In her words: “The journey of a lifetime that began two years ago. A journey of life, living, love and laughter!

A journey of growth, grace & God! Our lifetime journey together, forever!”

Mrs. Oyemade and her husband knew each other for about 10 years before tying the knot in a lovely ceremony two years ago.

As the couple continues to grow in love, we at Pulse Weddings can only wish them more of everything good in their marriage.

Happy anniversary to the Oyemades!