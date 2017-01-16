Wedding Anniversary Comedian Jedi celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

The comedian and his wife, Olajumoke Owa celebrate their first year of marriage today, January 16, 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jedi and Jumoke Owa married in January, 2016 play

Jedi and Jumoke Owa married in January, 2016

(IG)

Oluwatosin Ayo aka Jedi happily celebrates the anniversary of his wedding ceremony which took place exactly one year ago today.

The US-based comedian took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife, and added the caption,"It's one year already..."

play Jedi and wife, Olajumoke celebrate wedding anniversary (IG)

 

After a couple of hashtags, he wrote further, "[Olajumoke] I love you dearly... Thank you for being a blessing! I'm forever grateful to God and may help me to love you more and make you the most beautiful and happiest woman in this world for me... Happy Anniversary my Love!"

ALSO READ: Omawumi and husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

And his wife also has sweet words of her own! The mother of one grams a picture of herself and her significant other and writes, "Baby it's a year since forever began...

play Jumoke and Jedi have a daughter together, Ayoola (IG)

"I promise to be there always and to love you till eternity, I promise to drive you crazy (because, why not?!) Happy Anniversary to us!

Here's to forever and a day more  #happyanniversary#WeareOneyearold"

Jedi and Jumoke married on January 16, 2016 and have a daughter named Ayoola.

Happy wedding anniversary to them from Pulse Weddings.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

