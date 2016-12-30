Home > Weddings >

Stephanie Coker :  OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in Lagos

Stephanie Coker and her boo, Daniel Aderinokun hold their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, December 30, 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image

Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun's wait is over, as they seal the deal in a traditional wedding ceremony today.

The couple are joined in front of family, friends, colleagues and media personalities who came to share the joy of the day.

Looking totally ravishing in a stylishly-cut white delightful attire, the bride is perfect for her groom who is dressed just as regally in an agbada made of the same gorgeous white fabric.

Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun are the latest celebrity couple! play Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun exercise some sweet eye-gazing as they pose for a pic at their traditional wedding, Dec 30, 2016.png (Instagram/AkintayoTimi)

 

Stephanie's glorious bridal look is perfected with beads matching her headgear, and an ipele draped on her arm.

ALSO READ: Comedian Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years in Ibadan

Celebrity names and popular faces who attended the ceremony include Cool FM OAP, Do2dtun, Bolanle Olukanni, Mimi Onalaja and Toke Makinwa among others.

Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun are the latest celebrity couple! play Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun are full of smiles at their traditional wedding ceremony, Dec 30, 2016 (Instagram/AkintayoTimi)

 

Whether or not a church wedding is to be expected in 2017 is yet unconfirmed, but if recent celebrity wedding trend is to be considered, that'll most likely happen.

And their wedding hashtag, #StephMiTiDe1617, also suggests so.

Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun are the latest celebrity couple! play Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun's traditional wedding, Dec 30, 2016 (AkintayoTimi/Instagram)

 

Whatever the case, Stephanie and Daniel surely look tremendously happy together on this big day, and we can't but wish them all the happiness and good things they need to have a blissful marriage.

Congrats to the couple (#StephMiTiDe1617) from Pulse Weddings.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

