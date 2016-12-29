Home > Weddings >

Serena Williams :  Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!

Serena Williams Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!

(Hollywood Life)

Serena Williams is  now engaged to be married to Alexis Ohanian, who co-owns the social news aggregation website, Reddit.

The couple made the announcement in their separate romantic ways today, December 29, 2016.

Serena chose to make the announcement through her Reddit account [where else?], with the 35-year-old posting the following words:

"I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited.

Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.' Back to where our stars first collided.

play Serena Williams' reddit post (Reddit)
play Finally! Serena Williams is engaged to marry Alexis Ohanian (UPI)

And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.

This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on knee.

He said 4 words. [Will you marry me?] And I said yes."

play Alexis' Facebook message confirming his engagement to Serena Williams (Facebook)

 

Alexis’ announcement was briefer but not less enthusiastic, as he opted to share a link on Facebook, which simply read “she said yes.”

At some point in the year, it was thought that the tennis star was dating global rap star, Drake, but apparently that was smoke without fire as Serena and Alexis have been together since the end of 2015, though they largely kept their relationship away from public eye.

play Alexis Ohanian, engaged to be married to Serena Williams (Business Insider)

Their love story has now reached a significant, beautiful point and promises to get even better as they prepare to take that walk down the aisle.

All the best to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian!

