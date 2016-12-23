Sanusi Lamido Sanusi :  Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!

Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi’s wedding holds today, Friday, December 23, 2016.

The Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will give his daughter's hand in marriage to Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi.

Preparations towards the ceremony included a Kunshi ceremony which held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Kunshi is one of the Hausa's traditional wedding rites, and is simply about doing fanciful henna paintings on the bride, beautifying her for her upcoming big day.

Fulani Siddika's Kunshi was attended by wealthy business woman, Hajiya Bola Shagaya among others.

Prior to the Kunshi ceremony, the princess had her Kamu ceremony on December 18, 2016.

The Kamu [Kamun Amariya] ceremony is one of the oldest rites in Hausa/Fulani wedding, and it basically means 'catch the bride.'

The final ‘catching of the bride’ will be done later today at the Emir's palace, Kano.

