Home > Weddings >

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi :  Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!

Fulani Siddika Sanusi and Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi will tie the knot in Kano today!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image

Michael Phelps Star Olympian shares clip, photos from wedding
Margot Robbie Hollywood actress confirms secret wedding ceremony
Nigerian Wedding Football player, Anthony Ujah weds in Lagos
Wedding Fails Wedding accidents that happened to celebrities on their big day
Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife mark 1st anniversary of their traditional wedding
Ayodele Fayose Ekiti state Governor, wife, celebrate 28th wedding anniversary
Nyesom Wike Governor, wife celebrate 17th wedding anniversary
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter celebrate Kamu ceremony ahead of wedding
Pulse Weddings These pre-wedding pictures are perfect for this couple's love story
#ZAhmed2016 Best photos from Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi's wedding [Gallery]

Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika Sanusi’s wedding holds today, Friday, December 23, 2016.

The Emir, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will give his daughter's hand in marriage to Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi.

Preparations towards the ceremony included a Kunshi ceremony which held on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

Kunshi is one of the Hausa's traditional wedding rites, and is simply about doing fanciful henna paintings on the bride, beautifying her for her upcoming big day.

Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika at her Kunshi ceremony ahead of Dec, 2016 wedding play Fulani Siddika at her Henna painting ceremony (LIB)

 

Fulani Siddika's Kunshi was attended by wealthy business woman, Hajiya Bola Shagaya among others.

ALSO READ: Emir of Kano's daughter to marry on December 23, 2016

Prior to the Kunshi ceremony, the princess had her Kamu ceremony  on December 18, 2016.

Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika at her Kunshi ceremony ahead of Dec, 2016 wedding play The Princess marries Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi on Dec. 23, 2016 (LIB)

 

The Kamu [Kamun Amariya] ceremony is one of the oldest rites in Hausa/Fulani wedding, and it basically means 'catch the bride.'

The final ‘catching of the bride’ will be done later today at the Emir's palace, Kano.

We at Pulse Weddings wish the princess nothing but the utmost beautiful ceremony and a more beautiful married life.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. Reach him here - ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Michael Phelps Star Olympian shares clip, photos from weddingbullet
2 #ZAhmed2016 Best photos from Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi's wedding...bullet
3 Bisi Alimi Gay rights activist finally shares pictures from weddingbullet

Weddings

Suicide Squad star, Margot Robbie confirms secret wedding ceremony
Margot Robbie Hollywood actress confirms secret wedding ceremony
Anthony Ujah has become a married man today December 20 2016
Nigerian Wedding Football player, Anthony Ujah weds in Lagos
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's wedding was delayed due to weather issues
Wedding Fails Wedding accidents that happened to celebrities on their big day
Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife
Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife mark 1st anniversary of their traditional wedding