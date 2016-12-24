Home > Weddings >

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi :  Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are married!

Princess Siddika's wedding to her sweetheart was finally sealed yesterday, December 23, 2016.

The Emir of Kano's daughter officially gets hitched!

The beautiful bride and her groom finally made their union official in front of family and friends at the Emir's palace on Friday.

Dressed in a flowing white dress and looking as beautiful as she's ever been, there surely could have been no doubt about who the bride at the party was.

play Fulani Siddika looking radiant on her wedding day with Mallam Umar Kurfi (LIB)

 

The groom, too, looked dashing in a well-made and elegantly-embroidered white agbada as he and his bride exchanged vows in a ceremony which rounded off a week-long array of events.

Before the Fatiyya yesterday, other events held as part of the princess' wedding rites included the Kamu ceremony, the Kunshi party and a Wedding Walimat.

play The groom and bride sit with the Emir of Kano/Bride's father, HRH Muhammad Sanusi II (LIB)

Their Fatiyya comes exactly one week after Zahra Buhari, the President's daughter married Ahmed Indimi at the National mosque in Abuja.

The couple are now said to be enjoying their honeymoon in Saudi Arabia.

play The bride strikes a pose, looking every bit royal as lights cast a golden hue on the room behind her (LIB)

The honeymoon destination of Fulani Siddika and Umar Kurfi remains undisclosed at the moment [if they're having a honeymoon], but what is sure now is that the couple can now be officially called husband and wife, and we wish them nothing but the best for the future.

