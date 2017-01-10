Pulse Opinion Poll Readers say they do not mind renting a wedding gown

We asked our readers what they thought about renting a bridal dress for their big day, and here is their response to that.
The opinion poll was published as part of an article published on January 6, 2016, which focused on the concept of hiring wedding gowns.
In the poll, readers were asked if they would rent a wedding gown and in response, 55% said they would, while the other 45% say they would not do that, indicating that they would rather get new bridal dresses for their respective big days.
ALSO READ: To rent a wedding gown: good or bad move?
The advantages of hiring wedding gowns has been listed in another article and apart from the significant cost it saves, there is also the advantage of a reduction in the stress a bride would normally go through if she had to go shopping for one.