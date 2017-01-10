Pulse Opinion Poll Readers say they do not mind renting a wedding gown

We asked our readers what they thought about renting a bridal dress for their big day, and here is their response to that.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rent a wedding gown? Why not? play

Rent a wedding gown? Why not?

(BlackBrides)

Stephanie Coker OAP, hubby jet off to Cape Town for honeymoon
For Brides 3 advantages of renting a wedding gown
Muhammed Indimi Billionaire's son to marry Hadiza Sheriff on January 14, 2017
Lami Phillips Singer, husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary
Nuptial Bants Here’s another clip of a crying groom, it'll warm your heart
For Brides To rent a wedding gown: good or bad move?
Di'ja Singer's first ever wedding picture surfaces on the Internet
Wedding Anniversary Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, wife, celebrate 7th year of marriage
Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Trends 8 pictures show why bridesmaids should try mismatched dresses [Gallery]

A recent opinion poll on this platform shows exactly what people think about the concept of hiring wedding gowns.

The opinion poll was published as part of an article published on January 6, 2016, which focused on the concept of hiring wedding gowns.

To buy a wedding dress or rent one play To buy a wedding dress or rent one (BellaNaija)

In the poll, readers were asked if they would rent a wedding gown and in response, 55% said they would, while the other 45% say they would not do that, indicating that they would rather get new bridal dresses for their respective big days.

ALSO READ: To rent a wedding gown: good or bad move?

play Readers say they do not mind renting a wedding gown (Pulse)

The advantages of hiring wedding gowns has been listed in another article and apart from the significant cost it saves, there is also the advantage of a reduction in the stress a bride would normally go through if she had to go shopping for one.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Nuptial Bants Here’s another clip of a crying groom, it'll warm your heartbullet
2 Muhammed Indimi Billionaire's son to marry Hadiza Sheriff on January...bullet
3 Di'ja Singer's first ever wedding picture surfaces on the Internetbullet

Weddings

The couple reportedly met in the United Kingdom.
For Brides 11 compulsory things to know about planning a wedding - Phoebe Izamoje
Stephanie Coker
Stephanie Coker OAP, hubby jet off to Cape Town for honeymoon
 
For Brides 3 advantages of renting a wedding gown
Lami Phillips and her husband have been married for 12 years in January, 2017
Lami Phillips Singer, husband celebrate 12th wedding anniversary