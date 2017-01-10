Pulse Opinion Poll Readers say they do not mind renting a wedding gown

A recent opinion poll on this platform shows exactly what people think about the concept of hiring wedding gowns.

The opinion poll was published as part of an article published on January 6, 2016, which focused on the concept of hiring wedding gowns.

In the poll, readers were asked if they would rent a wedding gown and in response, 55% said they would, while the other 45% say they would not do that, indicating that they would rather get new bridal dresses for their respective big days.

