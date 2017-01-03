Nigerian Weddings Paralympics gold medallist marries in Imo state

The bride, Precious Nwakaego Orji made Nigeria proud at the 2016 Paralympics event in Rio, Brazil.

  • Published:
Precious Nwakaego Orji play

Precious Nwakaego Orji

(Nairaland)

In Algeria For poor citizens, mass weddings a chance to celebrate
Isaac Geralds Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016
Stephanie Coker OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in Lagos
JOSE 2016 Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony
Naija Owanbe Features of a Yoruba wedding
Serena Williams Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!
In England Couple charge guests for tea they drank at their wedding
Omo Baba Comedian marries sweetheart of 6 years
In India Tycoon throws mass wedding for fatherless brides
Mugabe 70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride

Precious and her groom, Kelechi Chidiebere Moses had their wedding ceremony in Imo state yesterday, January 2, 2017.

The couple had their union completely sealed in front of family, friends and other well-wishers at St. James Anglican Church, Uzii, Imo State and the reception was hosted at the Imo State Government House Banquet Hall.

play Olympic gold medallist, Precious Orji marries in Imo state (Linda Ikeji's Blog)
play The wedding invite (Linda Ikeji's Blog)

 

The bride had on a lacy dress made of a golden fabric and alongside her groom, must surely be excited at the wonderful manner with which the year started.

ALSO READ: Comedian Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years in Ibadan

Precious Orji was part of the Nigerian paralympics team that won eight gold medals and a total of 12 medals at 2016 games in Rio.

play The athlete shares a toast with one of her guests at the wedding (LIB)

 

All the best to Precious and her new husband.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Naija Owanbe Features of a Yoruba weddingbullet
2 Stephanie Coker OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in...bullet
3 Isaac Geralds Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016bullet

Weddings

Without the help of charitable association "SOS 3e-age El-Ihsane" many couples in the Sahara desert village of Ain Salah, south Algeria, could not afford a proper wedding
In Algeria For poor citizens, mass weddings a chance to celebrate
Jojo and Ose, all smiles on their big day, December 29, 2016.
JOSE 2016 Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony
Serena Williams said yes to Alexis Ohanian's wedding proposal on Thursday, December 29, 2016
Serena Williams Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!
Stock Photo of a wedding couple
In England Couple charge guests for tea they drank at their wedding