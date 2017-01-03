Nigerian Weddings Paralympics gold medallist marries in Imo state

Precious and her groom, Kelechi Chidiebere Moses had their wedding ceremony in Imo state yesterday, January 2, 2017.

The couple had their union completely sealed in front of family, friends and other well-wishers at St. James Anglican Church, Uzii, Imo State and the reception was hosted at the Imo State Government House Banquet Hall.

The bride had on a lacy dress made of a golden fabric and alongside her groom, must surely be excited at the wonderful manner with which the year started.

ALSO READ: Comedian Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years in Ibadan

Precious Orji was part of the Nigerian paralympics team that won eight gold medals and a total of 12 medals at 2016 games in Rio.

All the best to Precious and her new husband.