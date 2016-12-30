Home > Weddings >

Naija Owanbe :  Features of a Yoruba wedding

Naija Owanbe Features of a Yoruba wedding

Just in case you are planning to attend a Yoruba wedding soon, here are things you should expect to see!

  • Published:
Owambe play

Owambe

(Owanbe)

Omo Baba Comedian marries sweetheart of 6 years
In India Tycoon throws mass wedding for fatherless brides
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are married!
Mugabe 70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride
In England Couple charge guests for tea they drank at their wedding
Serena Williams Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!

Just in case you are planning to attend a Yoruba wedding soon or you’re not the owambe type but you want to have a Yoruba wedding soon and you want to do it right.

These are a few things you should expect, put in place or prepare for as your case may be.

  play (OMG Voice)

 

1. Yoruba demons everywhere. You’ll see them in their agbada looking posh and cute, looking for whose hearts they will break next.

  play (Boma Peters)

 

2. Amala and ewedu. It’s not a Yoruba wedding if this one is not available. There are some people that no matter how good the Jollof or fried rice is, they’ll never forgive you if you don’t provide them with their regular amala and ewedu. Then if you want to top it up and make them feel happier, add gbegiri to it. They’ll never forget your wedding.

3. Live Highlife/ Tungba music. If all you have is a DJ playing music. Then forget it, you didn’t have a Yoruba wedding. A very important part of a Yoruba wedding is the live band churning out popular Yoruba tunes with the help of a very good talking drummer, praising the guests till they empty their pockets spraying money.

4. A bi-lingual compare. The compere otherwise known as the MC (Master of Ceremonies) must be fluent in both Yoruba and English Language. You will have people coming from different part locations and works of life. Some from the village, some from other cities and some who just came to eat. The MC has to be able to make all of them happy.

5. Outrageous head ties. You will see all sorts of head ties (otherwise known as Gele). Some looking like a satellite dish, some like peacock feathers etc. You just have to be prepared to deal with them.

  play (CyberSpace)

 

6. People forming familiarity. You will have a lot of people who just found their ways into the venue, either by invitation or by coincidence. But everybody will be trying to feel important and feel among. That is when you’ll hear people say stuff like I am the cousin of the aunt of the brother of the father of the wife.

  play (Complete Fashion)

 

7. Aso Ebi.  This is not just a feature of every proper Yoruba wedding; it has become a big money spinning industry in Nigeria. People pick a certain cloth material that they put on more like a uniform. It’s so bad that if you are not in the attire, you’ll feel like you’re out of the whole setting.

Written by Iyebiye Olawuyi

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Omo Baba Comedian marries sweetheart of 6 yearsbullet
2 In England Couple charge guests for tea they drank at their weddingbullet
3 Mugabe 70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bridebullet

Weddings

Serena Williams said yes to Alexis Ohanian's wedding proposal on Thursday, December 29, 2016
Serena Williams Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!
Hundreds of brides in colourful ethnic attire and ornate jewellery performed their wedding rituals in front of thousands of guests in the city of Surat
In India Tycoon throws mass wedding for fatherless brides
Fulani Sidikka and Umar Kurfi married on December 23, 2016
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are married!
The Emir of Kano and his daughter, Fulani Siddika, at her Wedding Waliya on Dec 22, 2016
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Pictures as Emir's daughter holds Wedding Walimat in Kano