Michael Phelps Olympian and wife hold third wedding 'ceremony'

After two ceremonies, the swimmer and Nicole Johnson went an extra mile to celebrate their love one more time before the end of 2016.

  • Published:

Nuptials 5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017
Nigerian Weddings Paralympics gold medallist marries in Imo state
In Algeria For poor citizens, mass weddings a chance to celebrate
Isaac Geralds Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016
Stephanie Coker OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in Lagos
JOSE 2016 Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony
Naija Owanbe Features of a Yoruba wedding
Serena Williams Tennis star and Reddit co-founder are engaged!
In England Couple charge guests for tea they drank at their wedding
Omo Baba Comedian marries sweetheart of 6 years

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson had another wedding reception on December 31st 2016, going for one  more blissful hurrah before the year rolled away for good.

In April 2016, the couple had married secretly in front of only five witnesses, and in October, they had a more open ceremony, inviting 50 of their closest family and friends to be part of their big day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to reports on E!, the couple wanted one more celebration with friends so they went for it on New year's eve!

play Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson with friends at their third wedding party (Instagram)

 

They had their beloved family and friends over again for a glamorous, star-studded party which had a 1920s theme.

ALSO READ: Michael Phelps shares official clip, photos from his wedding

Guests came in looking "dapper" and "shiny" according to the entertainment site.

play Michael and Nicole embrace in front of guests at their 2016 wedding in Mexico (Brides)

 

Photos shared on Instagram show the bride in a bedazzled white gown with a beaded overlay, while the groom wore a black suit with a crisp white shirt and navy bow-tie - completed certainly, by the look of happiness and contentment on their faces.

For a charming third time, congratulations to Michael Phelps and Nicole .

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Nuptials 5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017bullet
2 Nigerian Weddings Paralympics gold medallist marries in Imo statebullet
3 Naija Owanbe Features of a Yoruba weddingbullet

Weddings

Without the help of charitable association "SOS 3e-age El-Ihsane" many couples in the Sahara desert village of Ain Salah, south Algeria, could not afford a proper wedding
In Algeria For poor citizens, mass weddings a chance to celebrate
Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016
Isaac Geralds Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016
Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun are the latest celebrity couple!
Stephanie Coker OAP and Daniel Aderinokun hold traditional wedding in Lagos
Jojo and Ose, all smiles on their big day, December 29, 2016.
JOSE 2016 Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony