Michael Phelps Olympian and wife hold third wedding 'ceremony'

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson had another wedding reception on December 31st 2016, going for one more blissful hurrah before the year rolled away for good.

In April 2016, the couple had married secretly in front of only five witnesses, and in October, they had a more open ceremony, inviting 50 of their closest family and friends to be part of their big day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to reports on E!, the couple wanted one more celebration with friends so they went for it on New year's eve!

They had their beloved family and friends over again for a glamorous, star-studded party which had a 1920s theme.

Guests came in looking "dapper" and "shiny" according to the entertainment site.

Photos shared on Instagram show the bride in a bedazzled white gown with a beaded overlay, while the groom wore a black suit with a crisp white shirt and navy bow-tie - completed certainly, by the look of happiness and contentment on their faces.

For a charming third time, congratulations to Michael Phelps and Nicole .