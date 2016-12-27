Home > Weddings >

In India :  Tycoon throws mass wedding for fatherless brides

In India Tycoon throws mass wedding for fatherless brides

Savani, who believes that giving away brides is a blessing from God, has been organising similar mass weddings every year since 2012.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hundreds of brides in colourful ethnic attire and ornate jewellery performed their wedding rituals in front of thousands of guests in the city of Surat play

Hundreds of brides in colourful ethnic attire and ornate jewellery performed their wedding rituals in front of thousands of guests in the city of Surat

(AFP)

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are married!
Mugabe 70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bride
Carlos Tevez Argentine footballer marries long-term girlfriend
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
Michael Phelps Star Olympian shares clip, photos from wedding
Bisi Alimi Gay rights activist finally shares pictures from wedding
Margot Robbie Hollywood actress confirms secret wedding ceremony
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Pictures as Emir's daughter holds Wedding Walimat in Kano

An Indian diamond trader has thrown a mass wedding for more than 200 fatherless brides and given each of them gifts worth thousands of dollars, to help poor women start a new life.

Mahesh Savani performed the Hindu wedding ritual of 'Kanyadaan' -- the practice of giving away one's daughter in marriage -- for 236 fatherless brides from poor families at a mega-wedding event in the western state of Gujarat at Christmas.

Savani, who believes that giving away brides is a blessing from God, has been organising similar mass weddings every year since 2012.

Participants pose for a photo at the mass wedding of 236 fatherless girls organised by the PP Savani Group in Surat, on December 25, 2016 play

Participants pose for a photo at the mass wedding of 236 fatherless girls organised by the PP Savani Group in Surat, on December 25, 2016

(AFP)

"With Sunday's mass wedding, I have become (a) proud father to have performed 'kanyadaan' of over 700 girls," he told AFP.

Hundreds of brides in colourful ethnic attire and ornate jewellery performed their wedding rituals in front of thousands of guests in the city of Surat, a hub for the diamond polishing industry.

The tycoon also gave gifts of gold and household items, including sofas and beds, worth 500,000 rupees ($7,400) to each of the brides to help them start married life.

Two of the grooms at the mass wedding were his own sons.

"This year my two sons also got married during the mass wedding event. So, in all there were 238 marriages," said Savani.

A Christian bride to be, Daxa, is helped by her friend at a mass wedding of 236 fatherless girls organised by the PP Savani Group in Surat, on December 25, 2016 play

A Christian bride to be, Daxa, is helped by her friend at a mass wedding of 236 fatherless girls organised by the PP Savani Group in Surat, on December 25, 2016

(AFP)

Savani said he began his charitable campaign in 2008 when one of his own employees died just days before his daughter's wedding.

It is not known how much the giant ceremony cost.

Indian weddings are famous for their lavish scale with multi-course feasts, decorated horses, brass bands and huge tents to entertain hundreds or even thousands of guests.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mugabe 70 year old aide marries his 23 year old bridebullet
2 Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter, Mallam Abubakar Umar Kurfi are...bullet
3 For Men 5 gifts not to give bae in this seasonbullet

Weddings

The Emir of Kano and his daughter, Fulani Siddika, at her Wedding Waliya on Dec 22, 2016
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Pictures as Emir's daughter holds Wedding Walimat in Kano
 
Carlos Tevez Argentine footballer marries long-term girlfriend
Emir of Kano's daughter, Fulani Siddika at her Kunshi ceremony ahead of Dec, 2016 wedding
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Emir's daughter to marry today, Friday December 23, 2016!
Bisi Alimi shares pictures from wedding
Bisi Alimi Gay rights activist finally shares pictures from wedding