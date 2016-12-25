Home > Weddings >

For Men :  5 gifts not to give bae in this season

It might be better not to give your partner anything than to give one of the things listed in this article.

Guide to getting bae a gift for the holidays play

So the festive season is upon us and romance has never been as alive as it is now.

You see, it is often correctly said that love is all about giving and absence of giving often points to an absence of genuine love.

Of course, gifts do not have to be tangible or visible all the time as you could give your time, attention, care and other immaterial stuff.

This article however focuses on material gifts, and for men who wish to give their partners gifts this season, this is a list of some of the gift items you will be advised to stay away from.

1. Flowers

You might be feeling romantic and for some reason think a single rose or even a big bouquet will be cool to give your partner as a gift this season… please, don’t.

Here’s why: it has been [informally] confirmed that many, many Nigerian women do not think flowers are valid as gifts.

Well, there are few of them here and there who would appreciate flowers when added to a more important gift, but it’s advisable not to give your partner flowers now unless you are sure she’s a flower lover. [Good luck with that]

play Cards might not be a hit with your significant other this season (Youtube)

 

2. Cards

No matter how beautiful and gorgeous the card looks, bruh, don’t do it.

Especially if the card is bland, impersonal and not gorgeous, it is frankly a terrible choice of gift this season.

ALSO READ: Fun activities to do with your partner this holidays

The only exception here is if you are adding the card as a secondary gift, attached to another one.

Even so, you’ll earn extra points if you choose a beautiful one and actually add a personal touch – a handwritten lovely note or poem if you know how to do that.

play If you must get clothes, get clothes that fit beautifully (Pinterest)

 

3. Oversized or undersized clothes

The simple conclusion to be drawn from this is that: you have not been paying enough attention to your significant other.

You should never get your sweetheart clothes that don’t fit, especially not now.

The only time you are permitted to make this mistake is if you have been dating for less than three months.

play Your partner will might not appreciate something that's not sexy. (Terapeak)

 

4. Ugly underwear

Ok. This might be a little subjective but all the same it is quite valid.

In case you did not know, there are panties women refer to as ‘period panties.’

These are often ugly and without much aesthetic value. Stay away from these if you are thinking of buying your girl some underwear this season.

Go instead for lingerie, the sexy and totally cute type.

Whether it’s bra or panties you wish to buy, make sure you don’t get drab ones.

You’ll earn some more points if you buy something sexy in her favorite colour.

play Better not buy bae a make up kit than buy her one that doesn't fit her skin tone (First)

 

5. Wrong makeup for her skin tone

I’ll advise you stay totally away from this one.

This is because most times, we guys don’t know or care that much about these things, so the possibility of getting the wrong type of makeup is very high.

Better not buy make up than buy useless makeup.

You might even get yourself in trouble for not knowing the right shade of her makeup after all the time you guys have dated for.

We wish you and yours a very romantic Christmas!

Stay in love, everyone.

