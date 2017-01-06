For Brides To rent a wedding gown: good or bad move?

To spend big and get that amazing wedding dress, or just get an equally gorgeous but rented one for a more affordable price?

  • Published:
To buy a wedding dress or rent one play

To buy a wedding dress or rent one

(BellaNaija)

Di'ja Singer's first ever wedding picture surfaces on the Internet
Wedding Anniversary Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, wife, celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Weddings This mother-daughter proposal is simply the cutest ever!
Engagements 3 things you need to know before making that wedding proposal
Michael Phelps Olympian, wife hold third wedding 'ceremony'
Nuptials 5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017
Nigerian Weddings Paralympics gold medallist marries in Imo state
In Algeria For poor citizens, mass weddings a chance to celebrate
Isaac Geralds Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016

Weddings are beautiful affairs, of course, but they never come cheap.

What typifies this mostly is the price people pay to get wedding gowns. The best wedding gowns and even some that are only just above average are often sold at crazy prices. [Remember, there's an ongoing recession in Nigeria at the time of this story]

The simple fact is that many people look for how to have the best weddings while spending as little as they can.

Wedding dresses are not cheap play Wedding dresses are not cheap (RH Photoarts)

 

They try to cut costs in any way possible, so far it doesn't significantly water down the beauty of their big day.

This brings us to the issue of buying or renting wedding gowns.

ALSO READ: 3 things you need to know before making a marriage proposal

The trend of renting wedding gowns is very well and truly alive, and it is not a ridiculous thing, considering the price and other advantages of doing so.

Surely, having that gorgeous dress for just your wedding weekend will cost less than holding on to it forever. [Plus you'll have no use for it after that day.]

Apart from cost, you might also get a good range to pick from, since the price you are paying for the gown will be lesser than if you are buying them outrightly.

play Renting a wedding dress isn't a bad idea, considering prices and the fact that you don't need it a (Pinterest)

 

So, for Instance, if you are interested in wearing dress that would normally cost ₦250k, you should not be paying more than ₦30 - ₦50k to have it for that weekend, and creating some very precious memories with it.

There is a disadvantage of being unable to pass it down to your daughter for her big day, but fashion trends would have changed by that time, and your daughter might not be interested in wearing an 'old-fashioned' gown preserved before she was even born at all. So, that's not really something to worry about.

play The cost of renting a wedding dress is obviously cheaper than getting one outrightly (DH Gate)

 

The advantages of renting a dress makes it a viable option for young couples who are just starting out, and have no intention of blasting a hole in their pockets in their attempt to have the best for their nuptials.

It is definitely worth considering, right?

Let's know what you think in the poll below.

Would you rent a wedding gown?»

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

Top 3

1 Engagements 3 things you need to know before making that wedding proposalbullet
2 Weddings This mother-daughter proposal is simply the cutest ever!bullet
3 Wedding Anniversary Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, wife, celebrate 7th...bullet

Weddings

Aphrodija
Di'ja Singer's first ever wedding picture surfaces on the Internet
Deyemi Okanlawon, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Deyemi Okanlawon Actor, wife celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Micheal Phelps and Nicole Johnson wed in Mexico, October 29, 2016
Michael Phelps Olympian, wife hold third wedding 'ceremony'
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Nuptials 5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017