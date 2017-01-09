For Brides 3 advantages of renting a wedding gown

To rent a wedding gown or not?

The trend has, of course, been around for a while, with many a bride plumping for the less financially-burdensome process of hiring a bridal dress, instead of buying a new one altogether.

For brides with the intention of hiring a dress, here are the advantages attached to doing so.

Cost cutting

The biggest advantage of renting a wedding dress is the amount of money you get to save while doing so.

Whatever your taste in a bridal gown might be, you are bound to get a reduced price renting it than actually purchasing it.

Considering you might never have need for that dress after one day, deciding to rent one sounds a great deal, right?

Less stressful

While you would normally have to set dates with a designer, or go for fittings when you decide to buy a dress, renting one affords you the chance to sidestep all of that.

Once you can locate a wedding dress that you fall head over heels in love with, you’re good to go.

Designer dresses

Depending on the agency or company you deal with, you also stand the chance of getting a nice, designer gown that you would normally be unable to afford.