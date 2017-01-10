Engagements Kenneth Okolie proposes to his girlfriend, she said yes!

Kenneth Okolie, the Nollywood actor has asked his bae, Jessica Nwakah to be his forever, and yeah, she said yes!

As reported by Linda Ikeji on January 10, 2016, the actor and former Mr. Nigeria asked and Jessica agreed to take a journey into the future with the actor.

Kenneth, who was voted Mr. Nigeria in 2010 and his former girlfriend, Mariam, were engaged in 2012 but the somehow the engagement was broken off.

ALSO READ: 11 things to know about planning a wedding by Phoebe Izamoje

Kenneth and his US-based girlfriend [now fiance] have been dating for a while, and even spent Christmas of 2016 together.

Soon enough, it'll be wedding bells for the actor, and we hope that this second time will be a charm for him.

From us at Pulse Weddings, congratulations to Kenneth and Jessica on their engagement!

