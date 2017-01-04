Engagements 3 things you need to know before making that wedding proposal

So you intend to propose and [maybe] marry soon. Here are the things you need to be aware of as you prepare to make that move.
Before you take that leap, though, here are three things you should know…
You don’t need to be reluctant to propose because you don't want to get married for a couple more months.
In so far as the period between proposal is not unreasonably long, and your partner understands, then you’re good to go.
Just so we are clear; gone are the days when you were required to seek permission from a girl’s father before asking for her daughter’s hand in marriage.
You owe no one that courtesy or duty anymore.
Just keep your eyes on the prize- your baby and is all that matters.
Thinking of proposing marriage to a lady presupposes an intimacy which must have developed over a considerable amount of time.
Surely the babe must be aware of your financial standing and what you can afford and cannot. That she is with you means, to a very large extent, that she’s not bothered about that.
So, do not kill yourself or run into debt to get a ring. Get something nice within your means. She’ll appreciate you as you are.
Love is all that matters, right?