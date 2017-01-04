Engagements 3 things you need to know before making that wedding proposal

Once you find 'the one', and you're feel good about spending the rest of your life with her, popping the big question will naturally be the next thing on your mind.

Before you take that leap, though, here are three things you should know…

1. You don't have to get married right away

You don’t need to be reluctant to propose because you don't want to get married for a couple more months.

In so far as the period between proposal is not unreasonably long, and your partner understands, then you’re good to go.

2. You don't have to ask for permission

Just so we are clear; gone are the days when you were required to seek permission from a girl’s father before asking for her daughter’s hand in marriage.

You owe no one that courtesy or duty anymore.

Just keep your eyes on the prize- your baby and is all that matters.

3. You don’t need to break the bank for a ring

Thinking of proposing marriage to a lady presupposes an intimacy which must have developed over a considerable amount of time.

Surely the babe must be aware of your financial standing and what you can afford and cannot. That she is with you means, to a very large extent, that she’s not bothered about that.

So, do not kill yourself or run into debt to get a ring. Get something nice within your means. She’ll appreciate you as you are.

Love is all that matters, right?