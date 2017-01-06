Di'ja Singer's first ever wedding picture surfaces on the Internet

Di'ja's wedding picture shows up on the Internet, two long years after the Mavins singer married in Kaduna. Isn't that just fantastic?

  • Published:
Aphrodija play

Aphrodija

(Radar)

Aphrodija has been married for the best part of two years. That's surely no news in 2017, right?

What is uncommon is picture evidence to show for the singer's big day. But not anymore.

The singer and Rotimi, her boo, married in a private Kaduna ceremony in 2013 and so secret was the event that the photographer did not even meet Di'ja the bride till the wedding day!

Dija and her father on her wedding day play Dija and her father on her wedding day in 2015 (LIB)

Henry Oji, the official photographer that captured moments from Di'ja's 2015 secret wedding says "One of the highlights of 2015 was documenting Di'ja's wedding.

ALSO READ:  5 celebrity weddings to look out for in 2017

"I've never had to do a wedding in recent times without knowing who the bride was till we got to Kaduna.

"She looked absolutely beautiful. God bless you Di'ja though, trusting us with your big day.  God bless your calm husband and handsome son."

play Di'ja and Rotimi married in Kaduna, in a very private ceremony (IG)

Just days before her wedding picture hit the Internet, Di'ja who loves to keep her affairs very private shared a rare snap of herself and her husband, and explains that she is "getting better at her Instagram."

We hope that means we'll be seeing more lovely pictures from her wedding ceremony which looks to have been filled with many precious, beautiful memories.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

