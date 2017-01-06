Di'ja Singer's first ever wedding picture surfaces on the Internet

Aphrodija has been married for the best part of two years. That's surely no news in 2017, right?

What is uncommon is picture evidence to show for the singer's big day. But not anymore.

The singer and Rotimi, her boo, married in a private Kaduna ceremony in 2013 and so secret was the event that the photographer did not even meet Di'ja the bride till the wedding day!

Henry Oji, the official photographer that captured moments from Di'ja's 2015 secret wedding says "One of the highlights of 2015 was documenting Di'ja's wedding.

"I've never had to do a wedding in recent times without knowing who the bride was till we got to Kaduna.

"She looked absolutely beautiful. God bless you Di'ja though, trusting us with your big day. God bless your calm husband and handsome son."

Just days before her wedding picture hit the Internet, Di'ja who loves to keep her affairs very private shared a rare snap of herself and her husband, and explains that she is "getting better at her Instagram."

We hope that means we'll be seeing more lovely pictures from her wedding ceremony which looks to have been filled with many precious, beautiful memories.